DRIVERS are being warned of a number of road closures and restrictions when a major event takes place in York next weekend.

The popular Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta takes place next Friday (September 23) from 3pm-10.30pm, Saturday (September 24) from 10.30am-10.30pm and Sunday (September 25) from 10.30am – 8pm on Knavesmire.

City of York Council says that while the event is on vehicles won't be able to use the south-east bound carriageway of Knavesmire Road, between its junction with Tadcaster Road and Herdsman's Cottage, or Knavesmire Avenue, between its junctions with Knavesmire Road and Knavesmire Crescent.

There's also a raft of parking/waiting restrictions for the duration with both sides of Bishopthorpe Road between its junctions with Campleshon Road and Church Lane in Bishopthorpe out of bounds, as are the north side of Church Lane, both sides of Campleshon Road, both sides of Knavesmire Avenue, both sides of Knavesmire Crescent between its junctions with Queen Victoria Street and Knavesmire Avenue, both sides of Knavesmire Road and, north side of Scarcroft Road between its junctions with Scarcroft Hill and Bishopthorpe Road.

The festival announced earlier this year that will be the last event held in York - due to changes in a nearby venue's schedule.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

The team behind the event, which is held on the Knavesmire every year, has revealed that it will be moving locations after this year's Fiesta. This is due to changes in the York Racecourse schedule for next year - which is located directly across from the Fiesta's usual site.

Balloon Fiesta organiser, John Lowery, said: "From its first beginnings in 2017, it’s been a fantastic venue for the event which continues to evolve and grow. We have exciting plans for the future, and we are looking at venues across Yorkshire for the next year that will also allow us to offer camping which will benefit many of our visitors.

"We’re really excited about this year’s Balloon Fiesta which we’re sure will be our best one yet with a star-studded line-up and activities for all the family, and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors."

It will also feature Brainiac Live performing their trademark outrageous science experiments and daredevil stunts. Andy and the Odd Socks, from the CBBC hit show ‘Andy and the Band’, and another CBBC star, YolanDa, with her Band Jam Show, are all set to delight and entertain the younger members of the crowd.

Over 50 hot air balloons will appear at the festival, including the return of the distinctive ship balloon from Europe, plus a range of new character balloons.

Other items in the packed schedule include meet and greet with balloon pilots, a daredevil stunt show, birds of prey displays, the world’s largest inflatable assault course, an undercover bar with live entertainment, plus York’s largest funfair including the UK’s largest transportable roller coaster to be enjoyed by all the family.

The finale of the festival will be York’s largest firework display on the Sunday evening.

The 2021 fiesta attracted more than 60,000 visitors across the August Bank Holiday weekend. The event organisers also donated £1 for every ticket sold to three local charities and will be doing the same in 2022 to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, York Rescue Boat and St Leonard’s Hospice.