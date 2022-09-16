A FORMER artistic director in York, who is credited with discovering actors Hugh Grant and Ralph Fiennes, will talk about his life and work in theatre at an fundraiser event in the city.
British stage director and international professor and lecturer, Richard Digby Day, was artistic director of York Theatre Royal from 1971-76.
He has also been artistic director of Bournemouth Theatre Company, New Shakespeare Company at Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Welsh National Theatre Company, Nottingham Playhouse and Northcott Theatre in Exeter.
He is particularly well-known for his work in classical theatre, notably the plays of William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw. He is Vice President of the Shaw Society, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and has staged more productions of Shaw's work than any other living director. He is also noted for his productions of Stephen Sondheim musicals.
Richard will be appearing at York Theatre Royal for a fundraising event in the Studio on October 5 - to raise money for the theatre to support ongoing work.
Tickets are £20, plus an optional additional donation to York Theatre Royal.
They can be bought by calling the box office 01904 623568 or on the theatre's website at: yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
