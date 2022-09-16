The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall has been paused for "at least" six hours due to numbers.

The queue stretches through Southwark Park, which has now reached capacity.

Queue to see Queen lying in state paused for 6 hours

A tweet from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport urged people not to try and join the queue, and to check back for updates on when it is okay to join.

The tweet read: “Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

“Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.”

It was announced earlier this morning that the wait time in the queue had reached 14 hours.

Queen’s funeral set to take place on Monday

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, with her committal service taking place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle at 4pm.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 Sept



Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.



Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.



Check back for further updates pic.twitter.com/XMpyhOrme7 — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s chapel in Windsor Castle.

The burial will be a private service at 7.30pm on Monday evening.

What to expect from the Queen’s funeral?





How to watch the Queen’s funeral on TV?





The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC News, and be available on BBC iPlayer. Coverage will start at 8am.

It will also be shown on Sky News and ITV will also be showing the funeral across all of its channels.