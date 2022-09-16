A MAIN street in York will NOT now close to traffic this weekend as planned.

There were plans to hold Bishopthorpe Festival this Sunday, the day before the Queen's funeral in London, but City of York Council say they will not now go ahead.

Main Street in Bishopthorpe was set to close between Acaster Lane and Croft Court during the Bishopthorpe Festival from 7am to 7pm on September 18 to ensure the event could be held safely, but the council says it's now been cancelled.