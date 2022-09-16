Three in five homes in York have poor energy efficiency ratings as campaign groups have warned of soaring fuel poverty, new figures show.

Analysis of energy efficiency ratings by the Office of National Statistics shows 61 per cent of houses had a ranking of "D" or below as of March 2021, the latest figures, meaning they are likely to be worse impacted by the rising cost of fuel.

The latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy estimate there were around 3.2 million English households in fuel poverty in 2020 – including 13,172 in York.

Separate figures from charity Friends of the Earth show as of August 17 per cent of dwellings in York did not have their lofts insulated - and 14 per cent were without cavity wall insulation – equivalent to 15,400 and 12,400 homes respectively.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said she has been urging the Government to put measures in place to stop energy costs soaring.

Maskell said: "Nineteen million homes across Britain fail to meet the energy efficiency rating of a band ‘C’ or above, resulting in serious levels of heat loss. Labour has long established a plan for a ‘homes retrofit’ programme, with a significant investment in skills and good quality jobs as part of a national Green New Deal, ensuring homes are well insulated.

"When energy costs are going through the roof, no-one can afford to pay for wasted energy. York has a significant amount of old housing stock, and this is why I have been urging Government to put in proper measures to stop energy costs soaring but also to reduce energy demand through a full retrofit programme.

"We need a retrofit revolution and Government needs to step up, get a grip of the cost of living, energy and climate crises and stop the dithering that is costing us all.

City of York Council said it has commissioned a specialist modelling product to help understand which neighbourhoods and residents are more impacted by unaffordable energy costs.

Michael Jones, head of housing delivery and asset management at the council, said: "With winter fast approaching, and the cost of household bills increasing, we know many households in York will be facing a challenging time.

"As well as identifying which residents are at risk of fuel poverty we’ll use this to shape a longer term programme of insulation and efficiency upgrades to council housing. We will also be working with partners to improve the energy performance of all homes in York.

"These plans, and investments to reduce bills and cut carbon emissions, will be shared through the Retrofit Action Plan which is due to be taken forwards towards the end of the year."