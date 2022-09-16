A North Yorkshire care home has staged its own special tribute to the Queen following her death.

Residents at St Cecilia’s nursing home in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, raised a toast alongside a life-sized cardboard cut-out of the Queen that they obtained for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

This week they will have the opportunity to go to the town hall to sign its book of condolence, and a red, white and blue layered cake has been baked for residents by the head chef.

St Cecilia’s managing director Mike Padgham said the death of the Queen has been “particularly hard” for many residents.

He said: “They have shared many lifetime experiences with the Queen and she has always been there, in the background of their lives. There have certainly been some tears shed these past few days.

“But our residents are also very stoic and so, whilst they are honouring the Queen’s life, they are also celebrating the ascension of King Charles III to the throne and wishing him well for the future.”

Residents will be able to watch Monday’s funeral together and raise a glass to the Queen at a buffet lunch.

Sue Learner, editor of the care home reviews website carehome.co.uk, said the outpouring of sadness from care home residents and staff across the country “has been very moving, and her loss is understandably deeply felt”.

She said: “We have seen many care homes giving residents space to remember and reminisce about the Queen, with a book of condolence, lighting candles and putting up displays of flowers, photos and written memories of her, with some staff even taking residents to Windsor Castle so they can pay their respects.”