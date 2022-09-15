TWO fish and chip shops in North Yorkshire have been named on a shortlist of the top 40 best chippies in the country.

Staff are celebrating at Mr Chippy in Church Street in York and The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster after making it on to this year’s Fish and Chip Shop Takeaway of the Year shortlist and are both now in the running to be crowned UK number 1.

Jonathan France, owner of The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet, with Melissa Meachen and Karen Culkin

Max Potts who runs Mr Chippy in Church Street in the city centre in York said: “The team at Mr Chippy in York are extremely proud to have been shortlisted for the ‘Oscar’s of fish and chips’.

“In terms of moral and ethos within our business and industry this event helps us and our staff no end, it’s nice to be noticed for the hard work we all do.

“Mr Chippy are well-known nationwide for its inclusive vegan range, catering for dietary requirements and excellent traditional fish and chips and with our forward thinking mentality we really hope this can help guide us to the top spot.”

Max Potts, left, who runs Mr Chippy in Church Street in York, with staff

Andrew Crook, President at The National Federation of Fish Friers said The National Fish and Chip Awards has been celebrating the nation’s favourite dish for more than 30 years, recognising and rewarding the people and businesses who provide us with the best fish and chips across the UK, both in terms of food and service.

He said: "Being able to announce the top 40 finalists for this category is an absolute pleasure.

"It is no secret that the industry are facing some challenges.

"That said, this industry is built upon British stoicism. And with spirit and determination we are committed to supporting our members and seeing through tough times.

"We cannot wait to celebrate at the awards ceremony in February 2023."

The winner will be unveiled at the Awards Ceremony held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on February 28 next year.

