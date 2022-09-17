YORK people worried about how they're going to heat their homes and pay their bills this winter are being invited to attend a free advice morning at York's central library.

Those who come along to the event, on September 27, will be able to get advice on saving energy and water, managing bills - and even applying for insulation grants or benefits.

The morning is being organised by community organisation York Energy Advice to mark its first anniversary.

York residents will be able to pop along to the central library at any time between 10:30am and 1pm.

As well as advice on energy saving and on bills, there will short talks, an energy quiz and cooking tips.

Age UK York, Older Citizens Advocacy York and City of York Council will all have information stalls at the library for the morning.

And eligible residents (those on a low income, or aged 50-plus or with a chronic condition) will also receive free LED bulbs.

York Energy Advice Co-ordinator Ivana Jakubkova said that even though the energy price cap rise has been reduced and fixed for two years, many people will still find it hard to keep warm this winter.

"This is going to be a hard winter for many, as energy bills and other costs rise," she said.

"We want to help keep people warm and to reduce the climate impact from powering York households through energy efficiency.

"Saving energy is good for both people’s pockets as well as the planet so come along to find out how we and our partners can help.”

The energy advice morning at York library is part of York Environment Week, the York 50+ Festival and the Great Big Green Week - all of which feature many other events.

York Energy Advice is a joint partnership led by St Nicks and York Community Energy, and is funded through the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme and City of York Council.

The Energy Advice team can provide free, impartial energy advice on a range of issues - from different types of financial support available, to saving energy or supplier queries.

The team can also install some simple measures such as draught-proofing or LED light bulbs, and refer people to other support organisations with other issues such as debt advice, insulation grants or mental health support and more.

To find out more about York Energy Advice, contact the team at yorkenergyadvice.org.uk/ or call 01904 922249.