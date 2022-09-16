AN annual flower show will be based around a classical fairy tale theme this year.

The floral designers at this year's Harrogate Flower Show, which is run twice a year in April and September by the North of England Horticultural society, have a created a series of installations around classic fairy tales.

The installation depicts Cinderella and her carriage in an autumnal scene of twisted vines, sunflowers, pumpkins, fruits and vegetables.

The show will be held at the Grade I listed Newby Hall and Gardens in Ripon, one of England's finest stately homes, from today (September 16) to September 18.

The Autumn show relocated to Newby Hall for the first time last year.

Cinderella at Newby Hall and Gardens Picture: Charlotte Graham

The spring flower show will remain at the Great Yorkshire Showground and will next be staged on April 20 to 23, 2023.

Nick Smith, the show director said: "Last year we held the Autumn Show at Newby Hall for the first time, we were delighted that it was such a huge success.

"This autumn, with so many fantastic exhibitors and an enticing programme of events lined up, we are incredibly excited to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back for what promises to be a bigger, brighter and even better autumn show!

"We are incredibly lucky to stage the show in such an inspiring and family friendly location, it’s a fantastic day out for young and old alike and we hope it will encourage a new generation of young gardeners!”

The event will feature a world-famous giant vegetable competition and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

Live talks and demos will be held across three stages, including grow-your-own tips and recipes from the Great Northern Larder, floral arrangements from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley, questions and answers from the GROW! Team and a range of expert gardeners.

A special outdoor exhibit, ‘Newby Rocks’ will tell the story of Newby Hall’s Rock Garden, which has been brought back to life after 100 years by Newby’s current owner Lucinda Compton and her gardening team.

Admission to the flower show includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens and children’s adventure park, plus great garden shopping, crafts, gifts and specialist foods.

Ticket prices are £23.50 per adult, £8 per child up to age 15, and under fives go free. General parking is also free.

To purchase a ticket click here.