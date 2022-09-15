A DATE has been set for the phased reopening of a popular North Yorkshire restaurant destroyed by fire.

The Star Inn pub at Harome, near Helmsley, which was 'reduced to ashes' by a fire back in November of last year, has been pieced back together over the past year and the venue is now preparing for a phased re-opening starting on October 1.

The Star is an award-winning 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale and the blaze completely gutted the pub roof.

Star Inn at Harmone after it was gutted by fire. Picture: Tony Walker

Work got underway back in May to rebuild and re-thatch the roof.

Chef and Patron, Andrew Pern said at the time: “Preparation work is underway now.

"The building has been cleared ready to be put to its former glory.

"The mouseman furniture is away at Kilburn to be refurbished, the thatcher is on standby to sort the roof and re-thatch like for like again, nothing will change structurally at all, we will hopefully open the doors again for business late summer to autumn.

"I’d like to thank all the staff, local community for their support and the kind messages we are still receiving."

The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.

It was severely damaged in the fire, which started after 10pm on November 24 last year.

At its peak, nine fire engines attended the blaze after the thatched roof went up in flames.

Work underway to restore the roof after the fire at The Star Inn at Harome

Now the venue has said: "We are very excited to announce our new dining room will be open from October 1 and tasting menu reservations for Tuesday to Saturday evenings can be made in conjunction with hotel bookings.

"Our weekend menu is on offer for our Saturday lunch and Sunday extended lunch from the same date."

Although the restaurant has been extended over the years to add a modern new dining room with banquette seating and a cocktail bar, many regulars enjoyed the original pub bar, housed in the thatched-roof inn, with roaring fire and low-ceilinged dining room. Diners could retire into the eaves, to the coffee loft, also home to a private dining room.

The pub bar was the work of legendary local craftsman Robert "Mousey" Thompson, aka the "Mouseman of Kilburn".

During the past two decades, The Star has won virtually every relevant industry award from a much-celebrated Michelin star to Top UK Gastropub.

Andrew also extended the Star "franchise", opening satellite restaurants in York - The Star Inn the City - and at Whitby, the Star Inn the Harbour.