SAMARITANS in York say they are there for anyone who has felt strongly affected by the death of The Queen.
There could be many reasons why the passing of the much-loved monarch could leave people feeling upset or even bereaved, said Diana Gibbon, Branch Director for Samaritans in York.
“It might be that the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has reminded them of the loss of their own grandmother, mother or loved one," she said.
"Or it might be that it has triggered other feelings that they would like to talk about.
"Samaritans can provide a safe space for anyone who wishes to talk openly and honestly about whatever is on their mind.”
Every day, Samaritans volunteers around the country respond to something like 10,000 calls for help.
You can contact Samaritans free and in confidence at any time from any phone on 116 123. Alternatively, email jo@samaritans.org
