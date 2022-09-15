THREE people face big bills after they failed to respond to speeding summons. All three were convicted in their absence at Bradford Magistrates Court.
A fourth person has cleared his name after he persuaded Kirklees magistrates to reopen his case.
Gemma Louise Warren, 51, of Stanley Avenue, Haxby, was convicted of speeding in Morley, Leeds. She got three penalty points and must pay £344 consisting of a £220 fine a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Lea Tichener, 50, of Middlethorpe Grove, off Tadcaster Road must pay £574 after he was convicted of speeding at 46 mph in a 30 mph zone in Walton near Tadcaster. He was ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given five penalty points.
Jodie Wood, 34, of Londesborough Street, Selby, must pay £344 and given three penalty points. He was convicted of speeding in Leeds and ordered to pay a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Edward McVey, 21, of Appleton Roebuck south of York, cleared his name. Kirklees Magistrates Court acquitted him of fare dodging, having previously convicted him in his absence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article