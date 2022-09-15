A RAPIDLY expanding firm whose clients include Sports Direct and Heck has made a top appointments.

North Yorkshire business supplies company Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK, who specialise in personalised uniforms and workwear has appointed Lisa Ford as sales director at a pivotal stage in the Northallerton company’s development in the wake of a record-breaking year.

Lisa, from Wrenthorpe, near Wakefield, has 30 years of experience in sales, mainly in management, working for the Yorkshire Post, Supplies Team Solutions and stationery and office supplies company Banner.

She said: “This is a dream move for me. It is a wonderful opportunity to join a young, vibrant and expanding company, with a clear vision and a tremendous team spirit. I will be leading a talented sales team as we build on CTS’s reputation as one of the leading business supplies companies in the north of England.

“My experience with Banner, where I was Sales Director leading a team of 50 for six years, has given me an in-depth knowledge of the office supplies market. I grew Banner’s public sector channel by 50 per cent, before the pandemic hit and the stationery market contracted sharply.

“CTS is now enjoying significant growth across all categories, supplying PPE, personalised uniforms and workwear, merchandise, facilities, and stationery as well as sourcing, warehousing and fulfilment and our client list, including Frasers Group, is stellar. Our one-stop shop for business supplies will enable my team to offer a comprehensive and unrivalled service to clients old and new and I believe my experience will allow us to increase our portfolio across all those areas, consolidate supply, and continue to enjoy substantial growth year on year.

“I pride myself on earning and maintaining trust from the executive board down to the sales floor and I enjoy building thriving sales teams through encouragement and empowerment.”

AJ Swinbank, founder, and chairman of CTS UK said: “This is a massive, game-changing appointment for us. Lisa comes with a fantastic track record of achievement in sales directorship and is a proven leader with passion, a tremendous work ethic and a clear vision.

“She arrives at an important time for CTS as we build upon our substantial progress during the past two years and seek to expand our product and client base. We are expanding quickly, with increased turnover and profits in 2021, new premises in Northallerton, new clients and brand-new state-of-the-art machinery.”

Howard Gill, managing director of CTS UK, said: “Our diverse sectors include PPE, uniform, consumables, warehousing and fulfilment. We are looking to grow through e-commerce channels, offering warehousing and fulfilment. With online retail booming, we have also seen an opportunity to launch seasonal and reactive clothing on Amazon and fulfilling in-house. Lisa will be crucial in maximising these opportunities.”

CTS UK’s many clients include Sports Direct, WS Transport, Heck, Woodsmith Construction, Events Leisure Ltd and Orchard Events Management.