In association with
Joseph Rowntree Foundation
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation & Joseph Rowntree Trust have always had a close relationship with York and its communities. We continue to work closely with organisations and individuals in the city, encouraging people to make a positive contribution to their communities.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article