York is definitely revving up to stage the county’s biggest classic vehicle show this weekend.

The York Historic Vehicle Group (YHVG) is staging its 44th Annual Rally at Bustardthorpe Field, Knavesmire.

All classes of vehicle over 15 years old or interesting are expected, including cars, commercials, military and motorcycles. There will also be auto jumbles.

The free event on Sunday September 18 is the main event for the group.

Last year saw a ‘better than expected’ turnout of more than 500 vehicles after it was forced to miss 2020 due to the pandemic.

The vehicles included ten buses and seven lorries, with the oldest car on show being a Bullnose Morris dating back as far as 1922.

The group has posted on social media: ”This event is definitely going ahead and has not been cancelled due to the Queen’s funeral.”

The York Historic Vehicle Group was formed more than 30 years ago. It aims to bring together people who are interested in classic road vehicles ranging from motorcycles to cars, lorries and buses.

The group meets regularly in the Dick Turpin Inn, Moorcroft Road, York.

For details of the club and event, go to: www.yhvg.uk/