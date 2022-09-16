A POPULAR independent cafe in Acomb has celebrated its first anniversary after a successful year.

Nicky and Al Kippax, who have run the Bluebird Bakery in York and Leeds for 10 years, opened their first cafe in Acomb last year.

On Wednesday the cafe reached its first birthday, and the couple thanked their staff and customers for its success.

Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cullwick cutting ribbon last year Picture: Bluebird Bakery

Nicky said: "We've had a fantastic reception from Acomb and incredible customers.

"It was a risk to open a cafe, especially after lockdown. We had no idea we'd be so busy so we just started with a handful of staff, only expecting a trickle of customers throughout the day.

"But it's crazy how busy we've been since day one, and we now have a bigger team of great baristas and bakers and the menu has more variety.

"We got welcome cards from local people and the local business network has been really supportive, the Lord Mayor came to cut the ribbon.

Bluebird Bakery owners Nicky and Al Kippax Bluebird Bakery

"We get a real mix of lovely customers from Acomb, from students to those new to the area and those who have lived here for a while."

Nicky and Al have new plans for the cafe to launch throughout the rest of the year.

Supervisor Jules Picture: Bluebird Bakery

On October 2, they're holding their 'Bluebird Collective' evening from 4pm to 7pm, following their debut night in March, for customers to come and enjoy the performances of local musicians and spoken word artists.

The evening will star singer-songwriters Union Jill, The Barberellas, and Hannah Davies, with 40 per cent of the proceeds going to charity Practical Action, which helps the world's most vulnerable communities adapt to climate change.

Tickets for the event are between £4-£8 and can be found at Eventbrite or Bluebird Bakery.

Plus, throughout December they will be holding Christmas fairs.

Yaroslav Karmanov, centre, with his aunt Olga Kovalchuk, left, and Bluebird Bakery co-owner Nicky Kippax, right at the bakery in Acomb. Picture: Stephen Lewis

As previously reported in The Press, Ukrainian teenager, Yaroslav Karmanov, who fled his home country after the Russian invasion, began his apprenticeship with the cafe in June.

Nicky said he's excelling at the cafe and has now started college: "Our head bakers have taken him under his wing and taught him a lot, he's doing really well and increased his hours.

"His skill set has really grown - we'd struggle without him now!"