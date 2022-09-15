York’s Jobs Fair will return next week, with residents looking for work or some support into training or employment invited to attend the event.
Held twice each year at York Railway Institute, this autumn’s event will take place on Wednesday September 21 from 10am-2pm.
Over 70 employers are expected to attend, including, M&S, Primark, William Hill, The Grand York, North Yorkshire Police, Army/ Royal Navy/ RAF Reserves and Hiscox
Funded by City of York Council and organised by York Learning in partnership with Job Centre Plus, this latest job fair brings together employers, employment support agencies, and education and training providers to offer local people job opportunities, information and advice.
For more information visit www.york.gov.uk/YorkJobsFair, or for more information about opportunities to increase your skills, visit www.york.gov.uk/Skills
In addition, the York Careers Fair takes place on Thursday February 23, at Hilton York from 10am-2pm.
You can meet local and national employers face-to-face, and apply directly for hundreds of vacancies at the event, run by The UK Careers Fair company.
The York Careers Fair is open to anyone and everyoney, with organisers saying there is always such a wide variety of employers exhibiting, meaning that there are opportunities for individuals of all ages and all levels of experience.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here