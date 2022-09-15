A POPULAR art fair is returning to York to showcase new and innovative designs of local print artists.

York Printmakers is a group made up of 50 independent and diverse artists, ranging from art students to professionals, who come together to share new ideas, learn new techniques and support each others in their work.

They are hosting their fifth Autumn fair at York Cemetery inside the historic Chapel and Harriet Room over the weekend of September 24 to 25, from 10am to 5pm, which attracts people from across the country.

• Russell Hughes printing in his ‘pop up’ studio in an empty York office Picture: York Printmakers

The fair will showcase hundreds of original prints available to purchase, with prices ranging from £2 to £300.

Some members also run printmaking art courses and will be available at the fair to chat about their work.

Emily Harvey, who started the group in 2015, said: "A new arrival in York contacted me to ask if there was a printmakers group in the city, at that time the answer was 'no', but I knew there were quite a few printmakers here so I thought, 'why not?'

Jane Dignum lino printing

"A few phone calls later, nine printmakers were sitting round a table in the pub, and York printmakers was born.

"One of the things I love about the group is the unconventional streak, we like to experiment with new methods and ideas, printing plates made from eggshells and prints developed using GPS tracking are just some of our recent adventures.

"Sharing these innovations helps to keep our work lively and relevant."

Jane Dignum lino printing close up

During the past year work from the group has been included in events across the country including the Rheged Centre in Penrith, 'The Inspired By…Gallery' in Danby, and Ferens in Hull.

During lockdown the group started a themed postcard-sized print challenge and many of these small prints will be on display at the fair.

The group use printing processes that date back hundreds of years, through to those that push the boundaries of contemporary practices, such as laser cut plates, digital elements and 3D techniques.

Jo Ruth, a member of York Printmakers, said: "One of the joys of being part of this group is the variety of experience amongst us. Some members are expert printmakers, others are just starting out, but we all have a lot to offer and to learn from each other."

Those attending the fair are also welcome to walk around the cemetery grounds, known for its interesting wildlife.

Entry to the fair is free. Click here to visit their website and social media @YorkPrintmakers.