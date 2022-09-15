A RUNNING retailer in York has teamed up with well-known running sock brand, Balega to donate socks to a local homeless charity.
Throughout September, for every pair of socks sold by Up & Running, Balega will donate a pair to the Peaseholme Charity in a bid to provide warmth and comfort to those forced to sleep on the streets.
This is the fourth year that Up & Running and Balega have joined forces, which has seen the campaign donate a substantial number of socks to help homeless charities throughout the UK.
Co-managing director for Up & Running, George Cunningham said: “We are happy to once again be supporting local homeless shelters and projects, and are grateful to customers, staff and Balega for the contributions to the sock donation.
"The issue of homelessness is heart-breaking and serious and affects all communities. We hope that the sock donation will help in a small way to bring some comfort and dignity to those in need.”
The Peaseholme Charity is delighted to receive the support - and Ian Wenman from the charity has thanked both companies.
He said: "I think it’s a fantastic initiative that Up & Running and Balega are involved in. Quality socks make such a huge difference to the folk we engage with on the streets."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here