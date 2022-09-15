TWO women were jailed and a man given a suspended prison sentence in separate cases that were heard recently before York Magistrates Court.
Mary Jane Allan, 34, of Wood Street, Heworth, was jailed for 28 days. She admitted two offences of assaulting shop staff at Foss Islands Retail Park, two attempted thefts from Pets At Home and Home Bargains, and one offence of criminal damage to a police vehicle. She was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Jolene Roselyn Daniel, 43, of Bull Lane, central York, was jailed for 14 weeks. She admitted stealing items worth £102.97 from TK Maxx in Coney Street. The sentence included resentencing for previous shoplifting. She must also pay a £154 statutory surcharge.
Curtis Nolan, 29, was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition that he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work after he was convicted after a trial of assaulting a woman in Selby and criminal damage to her property. The 29-year-old from Arncliffe Crescent, Morley, Leeds, was also made subject to a five-year restraining order to protect the woman and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article