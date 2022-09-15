TWO women were jailed and a man given a suspended prison sentence in separate cases that were heard recently before York Magistrates Court.

Mary Jane Allan, 34, of Wood Street, Heworth, was jailed for 28 days. She admitted two offences of assaulting shop staff at Foss Islands Retail Park, two attempted thefts from Pets At Home and Home Bargains, and one offence of criminal damage to a police vehicle. She was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.