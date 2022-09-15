Sitting on a bus at Rougier Street, my eye was drawn to the careful brick infill detail on the Network Rail building.
True, there are a hotchpotch of smaller buildings next to it. Nevertheless, I was struck by the contrast between the Network Rail building’s imaginative hint to York’s historic vernacular and the ghastly glass and concrete carbuncle that may soon replace it.
It is a shame such a treasured institution as the York Archaeological Trust has been drawn in on the side of the developers, who can see enormous profit in replacing the existing buildings.
There probably will be some archaeology on the site as one end is adjacent to the route to the Roman bridge. But this area is low lying and unlikely to contain the splendid villas that have yet to be found. The best we can hope for is more information about the Roman riverfront and, if we are really lucky, one of the bath houses.
The sad death of Queen Elizabeth II interrupted the council meeting considering the planning application. I hope the extra time will allow members to ponder the wise words of our new King - and not vote to inflict a monstrous carbuncle on our lovely city.
Christopher Rainger, Grange Street, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here