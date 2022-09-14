Bomb disposal experts were called in and homes evacuated after a suspect item thought to date from the Second World War was discovered in York.

North Yorkshire Police put up a 50-metre safety cordon after builders unearthed a metal item which officers thought could have been there since the Second World War.

Officers were alerted to a house undergoing renovations in Howe Hill Road, in the Holgate area of the city, at 4.40pm today (Wednesday, September 14).

A police spokesperson said: "Nearby properties and allotments were evacuated as a precaution awaiting the arrival of the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team."

In an update at 6.55pm tonight police said: "The Army EOD team have examined the item and confirmed it does not pose a danger.

"It has been removed and the neighbours have been allowed back in their homes."

 

 