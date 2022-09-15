A YORK charity is offering a free and inclusive cycling event for people to try out different bikes.

Everybody's Cycling, a new community charity based in Fulford, provide cycling activities to encourage people of all ages and abilities, especially those with disabilities, to enjoy the benefits of cycling.

The try-out cycling event for the local community was made possible by recent donations.

The charity says it has its own fleet of conventional and unique bikes, including bicycles for people with disabilities, including wheelchair transporters and other accessibility cycle options.

The event will be held at York Sport Village cycle circuit on Thursday, September 22 from 1pm to 4.45pm, and Friday, September 23, from 1pm to 3.45pm.

Jessica Shay, general manager at Everybody’s Cycling, said: "We are lucky to be a new charity and yet have so much experience in inclusive cycling due to our foundations laid at Get Cycling.

"Our goal is to enable everybody to experience cycling and enjoy all the benefits that it can bring.”

Those participating can enjoy trying out a range of different bicycles including tandems, modern penny farthings, tricycles, KMX karts and children's bikes, plus multi-seat MegaBikes.

There is no need to pre book, and those interested can just turn up on the days.

Click here for more information about the charity and the event.