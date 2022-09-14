Harry Landis, star of hit Channel 4 show Friday Night Dinner, has passed away, aged 90.

The sad new was confirmed Landis’ agent Sharry Clark Artists on Facebook.

The firm said: "Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.

"Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner.

"It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP."

Tributes continue to pour in for the actor, who portrayed Mr Morris on the Channel 4 show.

Robert popper, the writer for Friday Night dinner, said: "It is with great sadness that Harry Landis - aka Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner - has passed away.

"He was a brilliantly funny, wonderful man. Our greatest guest star."

Fans of the show also shared tributes to the actor. One social media user said: "RIP to actor Harry Landis aka Mr Morris from Friday Night Dinner."

Another added: "RIP Harry Landis. If you haven’t watched Friday Night Dinner, you should do so pronto."

Landis also appeared in EastEnders, Casualty and Goodnight Sweetheart as well as films including Dunkirk.