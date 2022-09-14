UPDATED 4.55PM: The crash has now been cleared, although traffic is still slow because of the roadworks close to Walmgate Bar.
A CRASH is causing traffic issues on a major road in York.
There's been a crash on the A1036 Foss Islands Road in York.
The road is partially blocked both ways with slow traffic due to accident at Navigation Road.
