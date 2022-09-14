A DOMESTIC appliance shop in the heart of York has NOT closed, its managing director says.
Chris Watson, managing director at Blackwell & Denton, in Colliergate, says the shop has closed for a refit, and wants to quash false reports circulating on social media that the shop has closed for good.
is selling off the old cleaning devices to make space for a refurbishment at the store.
Mr Watson said: “The shop hasn't actually closed, we're still trading, and I just want to get the word out there to let people know that the closure is just temporary.
"York Conservation Trust, who own the building, are carrying out a refit and they are going to spruce it up. The assets have been sold, but the business is still trading and we're just getting rid of old stock.
"I have a meeting with the trust tomorrow (September 15) so I might have a better idea of when we'll be reopening after that.
"In the meantime we're still offering free delivery for items and we are available on the phone (01904) 659066 or via the website: blackwellanddenton.com"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article