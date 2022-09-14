A NEW exhibition celebrating the work of one of Britain's best known children’s author–illustrators is now open at a popular York attraction.

Until 6 November 2022, ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ will fill the community space at York Castle Museum, exploring Judith Kerr’s life and creations, and marking the 50th anniversary of the much-loved classic.

Originated by Seven Stories and the National Centre for Children’s Books, ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ exhibition features high quality facsimiles of Judith Kerr’s original illustrations from the Seven Stories collection and promises to bring this delightful book to life for a new generation of family audiences. Alongside facsimiles of original artwork, notes and sketches children can enjoy stepping into Sophie’s kitchen to have tea with a life-size tiger.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition at York Castle Museum. Picture: Frank Dwyer

To mark the arrival of this inspiring exhibition, York Castle Museum have teamed up with Hoglets Theatre to offer a range of free family friendly activities including early years interactive storytelling and story writing workshops for older children. With further opportunities to have Breakfast with the Tiger, there is something for the whole family to enjoy.

Judith Kerr’s first picture book began as a bedtime story for her own children and was published in 1968. It soon became a classic and by the time it celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2008, it had been translated into 11 languages and sold over five million copies.

Explore Judith’s childhood and her experiences of having to escape Germany as Hitler came to power, how it felt to be a refugee in Switzerland, then France before finally settling in London in 1936. Judith writes about these experiences through three semi-autobiographical novels for older children in her Out of the Hitler Time trilogy, through the story of her alter ego Anna.

Fiona Burton, Public Engagement Manager at York Museums Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to host ‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’ at York Castle Museum this autumn.

"It’s such an insightful, nostalgic and fun display, which we hope people of all ages will enjoy as part of their visit to the museum. We hope people can reminisce at the stunning illustrations and immerse themselves in the story by visiting Sophie’s kitchen and sitting alongside the life-sized Tiger.”

Fiona Burton pictured at The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Picture: Frank Dwyer

Gillian Rennie, head of exhibitions at Seven Stories, said: “Seven Stories is honoured to be the custodian of Judith Kerr’s archive and privileged to be curator of an exhibition that celebrates her remarkable life and her outstanding contribution to children’s literature. Visitors to York Castle Museum will be treated to a unique opportunity to see reproductions of Judith’s precious artwork, which shows how, through a lifetime of looking and drawing, her stories have become part of our nation’s childhood.”

Kris McKie, Head of Collections at Seven Stories said: "Among the most remarkable treasures in Judith's archive, held by Seven Stories, is a sequence of childhood drawings. These fragile images depict scenes of a happy, ordinary, life seen through the eyes of a young girl (with a precocious talent for drawing!). Coupled with Judith's autobiographical writings, these give a unique insight into her life at that time, and show how - despite all the difficulties - her talent for writing and illustrating grew and grew."

The Tiger Who Came to Tea at York Castle Museum. Picture: Frank Dwyer

‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ opened at York Castle Museum on September 10 and will run until November 6. Visitors can explore the new display as part of their general admission ticket to York Castle Museum. The museum is open daily, Monday from 11am – 5pm and Tuesday – Sunday from 10am – 5pm. Pre-booking is advised at yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk.