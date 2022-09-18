A YOUNG author, who has written three books on a detective group solving mysteries based on his school, has been nominated for a Community Pride award.

Mitchell Wray, a pupil at Wistow School in Selby, has been nominated for the Spirit of Youth prize in this year's awards.

Mitchell completed the final book in his 'Songbird Saga' trilogy earlier this year. The series started two years ago - when he was just seven years old, off the back of a reading challenge at school, where he had to design a front cover and blurb for an imaginary book.

His headteacher said she liked the sound of the blurb so much, she challenged him to write the first chapter. That weekend he wrote the prologue and three chapters. His writing was read out in assembly - and the whole school loved it.

"His friends begged him to write more, and some asked if they could be written into it. Over the half term break, he wrote another seven chapters to finish the book," said Mitchells' mum, Tanya

His book, called Songbirds Saga, was based at Wistow School. Songbirds is the name of the school choir, but in the books they are also a secret detective group, with a history of solving mysteries.

Mitchell sold copies on his lunch breaks and received a matched donation and raised £250, which he decided to donate to his school.

Seven months later, the young author wrote a second book, called 'Songbird Saga - Lost'. Through book sales and donations, he raised just over £750, taking the total for both books to over £1,000.

Mitchell, aged 9, said: "I love writing. If I can use it to raise money for my school, then that’s even better."

Now, his third book, the final one in the trilogy, called 'Songbird Saga - Coding Catastrophe', is finished and available to buy.

He collaborated with his friend, Esther Lazenby, 10, who illustrated his third book.

In April this year, Mitchell achieved one of his dreams when he featured on TV on BBC Look North to talk about his books.

Tanya added: "To see Mitchell so happy appearing on TV was an absolute delight.

"Being on TV was always a dream of his, so he was absolutely thrilled."

Mitchell has now been invited to the Community Pride awards ceremony on September 28.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.