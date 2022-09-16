ONE of York's universities has ranked as top in the North in a national league of the best places to study.

The University of York pipped fellow Russell Group universities, Sheffield and Leeds to the top spot in the north and it also sits at 17th nationally, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.

York has risen eight places to rank ninth in the research quality index, which has helped to lift it by two places in the overall rankings.

The student satisfaction score for the University of York was 73.6 per cent up from 72.1 per cent last year, and they scored 75.9 per cent for teaching, down from 76.7 last year.

The results also showed that 82 per cent of its graduates were in professional jobs or graduate level studies while the completion rate 93.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, York St John University is ranked 79th nationally beating its previous ranking of 83rd place, with student satisfaction score of 75.1 per cent, and for teaching, 80 per cent while 66.6 per cent of its graduates are in professional jobs or doing graduate studies, with a completion rate of 85.1 per cent.

Elsewhere, Leeds Trinity has the 'best student experience' in the North according to the rankings. At Leeds Arts, graduate prospects, student experience and teaching satisfaction are all on this rise, helping the university to jump more than 30 places in the overall tables.

Report author, Zoe Thomas, said: "It's been a strong year for the universities of York -both York and York St John have moved up the league table.

"Both have moved back to in person teaching after the pandemic and that has had a big effect.

"York has also overtaken both Sheffield and Leeds this year, the other two Russell Group universities in the North.

"The North is a strong region, there's plenty of high ranking and big universities with large student populations and York has placed at the top and in the top 20 nationally - up two places on last year.

"York does better than most other Russell Group universities when it comes to student satisfaction. It has a collegiate structure which can be a nice way for first year students and students who have moved countries to settle in."

Russell Group universities are the country's best universities.

