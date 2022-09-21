A YOUNG girl from York described as a "little hero with a huge heart" has been nominated for an award for her efforts in supporting justice and inclusion for all.

Olive Ludlow, 10, has been nominated for the Child of the Year prize in this year's Community Pride awards.

Since coming out as lesbian at just nine years old, Olive, who is in Year 6 at St Paul’s CE Primary, has comforted and helped several friends understand what it means to identify as trans, non-binary, gay or hetero, which has opened up conversations both at school and at home for many children at her school.

Olive's mum, Ruby McGrath, who nominated her for the award, said: "Olive’s emotional intelligence is something that everyone has spoken about in wonder, since she was just a toddler.

"From taking great care of the family’s pet chickens and getting stuck right in with all aspects of caring for them at just two years old, to educating her classmates about same sex parent families like hers, the LGBTQ community and what it means to be a part of it, Olive has always shown such love and care towards others.

"Her warmth, knowledge and understanding has created a much needed safe space amongst the children at school and she has adopted the role, unbeknownst to her, of Agony Aunt."

Olive Ludlow at the beach

Olive, who suffers with anxiety issues herself, has supported a friend through their journey to identifying as non-binary, another has spoken to their parents about the possibility of being bisexual after discussions with Olive and another child even confided in her, before anyone else, about an assault that took place.

Ruby added: "Olive took all of the correct steps to get help and supported them through coming forward about it.

"She takes on other people's worries and problems each time they confide in her, which is hard to watch as her mother. However, this just shows how truly inspirational Olive is - she continues to advise and guide other children in their time of need, and even tries to console and support the adults in her life at times, despite the enormous toll it takes on her.

"She is a little hero with a huge heart."

Olive has now been invited to the Community Pride awards ceremony in York on September 28.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.