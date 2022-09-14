A SEASIDE venue in North Yorkshire has announced it will be hosting a big screening of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II next week.
A big screen will show the televised state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 11am on Monday September 19 in the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa - and all are welcome to attend.
"The service is being shown for people to come together in grief and remembrance, especially those who may live alone and may benefit from being around other people as the nation mourns together," a spokesperson for the venue said.
Doors will open at 10.30am and people are advised to arrive in good time to avoid disturbing the start of the funeral for those attending.
No refreshment outlets will be open, although people will be able to bring a soft drink with them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here