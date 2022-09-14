ROTARY groups in a North Yorkshire town have joined forces to make a special presentation of £25,000 to benefit three local charities.
The proceeds raised by Scarborough's Rotary Groups will be shared between Saint Catherine’s Hospice, York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity and Scarborough YMCA - who have each identified an important project they wish to undertake to help people in the Scarborough community.
John Riby, ROTARY100 project manager, said: "We wanted to do something special for our 100th anniversary and we know that each of these charities does amazing work in and around the Scarborough area. We hope this these funds will go some way to helping with projects that they currently have in the pipeline."
Scarborough has three Rotary groups - The Rotary Club of Scarborough, Scarborough Cavaliers and the affiliated Scarborough Inner Wheel. The groups joined forces under the banner of ROTARY100 to support the three chosen charities during the groups’ centenary year.
