A major York shopping centre will close on the day of the Queen's funeral.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in York said it would be joining many other retailers by closing its doors on Monday.

A spokeswoman for McArthurGlen said: "Following the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, we are joining the nation in mourning as we close our UK centres on Monday, September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

"The York centre will resume normal trading hours on Tuesday, September 20."

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Lidl and Asda have all confirmed they will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

Morrisons said all its UK supermarkets will shut on Monday September 19, which will be a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

“All our supermarkets will be closed on Monday September 19 as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty,” a spokeswoman for the supermarket said.

“At 5pm our petrol filling stations will reopen.”

Lidl confirmed on Tuesday that it will also shut all its stores for the day.

Another retail competitor, the Co-op, has also announced that its estate of stores will shut their doors.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op chief executive, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“As a mark of respect and to give our colleagues, customers and members time to reflect and mourn, we will be closing our stores on Monday September 19.”

M&S said it will close stores and also halt deliveries to customers as it allows employees to pay their respects.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: “All of us at M&S – and indeed across the country and beyond – feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider royal family have led the nation in our mourning.

“It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too.”

He added there will be “limited exceptions in London and Windsor”, where M&S will serve customers paying their respects to the Queen.

These stores will be shut during the funeral itself, the retailer highlighted.

Franchise stores at travel locations and in public service sites, such as hospitals, are expected to remain open on Monday.

Asda said it will shut all its stores until 5pm on the day to allow employees to watch the funeral.

An Asda spokesman said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday September 19 until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

“We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday September 19.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday September 18 and reopen at 5pm on Monday September 19.

“Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay.

“Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day.”

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The Government guidance is: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”