McDonald's has shared that it will be shutting all of its UK venues for most of the day on Monday when the Queen's funeral will take place.

The funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19, which has been declared a bank holiday.

Shops and businesses have the choice to close or be open for reduced hours on the day, whilst banks would be shut.

McDonald's has decided that all of its UK venues will be shut on Monday, from midnight until 5pm.

Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling.

In a statement on their social media McDonald's wrote: "All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling."

McDonald's is just one of many businesses which will be closing or have reduced hours on Monday to pay respect to the late monarch.

Supermarkets such as Asda, Tesco and Aldi have already announced closures or reduced hours, alongside cinema chains like Odeon and Cineworld.