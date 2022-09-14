A LUXURY fashion retailer is opening a new shop in Harrogate next week.

Jules B, a designer brand retailer, is opening a womenswear store on 5 Cambridge Crescent in Harrogate on Thursday, September 22.

The store's launch event begins on the day from 5pm to 8pm, offering customers the chance to browse the store's first collections and the chance to win designer prizes, receive gifts and a glass of champagne.

Jules B directors, Julian and Rhona Blakes, said: "We believe our Harrogate store will make a fantastic addition to the town's vibrant retail scene, with a carefully curated selection of products from top designer names and emerging brands waiting to be discovered.

"We've wanted to open a store here for a long time but it was important to us that the physical space would bring the Jules B brand to life.

"When the old Jaeger unit became available we knew the time was right and have put a lot of work into revitalising the building.

"We can't wait to begin this new journey in such a beautiful town."

Jules B, which launched in 1984, has won the Drapers 'Best Independent Fashion Retailer in Britain' award three times and has another five stores across North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the North East.