BUS services in York will operate on a Sunday timetable on the day of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
First York has confirmed that bus services including the Park & Ride will operate to a Sunday timetable on Monday September 19.
"Customers are also advised that drivers and other support staff will observe any silences that form part of the ceremony and, where safe to do so, will pull over to the side of the road and stop the bus until the mark of respect is completed," a spokesperson said.
The National Moment of Reflection to mourn the Queen with a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday September 18 will also be observed by the operator’s drivers and colleagues.
Full details of Sunday timetables can be found by visiting the website and selecting a region.
Bus services will resume the weekday timetable on Tuesday September 20.
