A KICKBOXER from York, who chose to join the sport after being attacked in the street, has been nominated for a Community Pride award.

Bradley Headington, 15, has been nominated for the Spirit of Youth prize in this year's awards.

Bradley, from Strensall, started kickboxing after an incident back in 2014, when as a seven-year-old, he was attacked by a group of young teenagers no more than 300 meters from his front doorstep.

From as early as three years old, all his family could see Bradley had some impressive power in his hands, throwing power punches and having the ability to sting full grown adults' hands without batting an eyelid.

But, it was after the incident in 2014 that Bradley chose to begin his kickboxing journey - which has led to him becoming a 1st Dan Blackbelt.

His dad, Philip Headington, who nominated him for the award, said: "The incident was of the sparks which drove Bradley to excel in a sport he loves so much."

Bradley trains at the Thorpe Arch school in Wetherby between four and six days a week under Jack Rhodes, a semi-pro K1 fighter and Kay Calvert the schools boxing coach.

He is currently doing the Certified Instructor Training (CIT) teaching the Mini Dragons and Ninja Kids classes three days a week - as he said he loves the opportunity to pass on his knowledge to the younger kickboxers.

He has been part of the MA4U fight team since 2018, who travel to tournaments and competitions around the country. He was also part of a team that finished second overall in the recent World Kickboxing Organisation (WKO) European open ring sports tournament, where Bradley added one gold and two silver medals to his already impressive tally.

He now has the opportunity to represent WKO-GB in the Unified World Championships in Italy at the end of October this year, with over 40 fighting organisations all taking their best fighters being part of the championships.

His mum, Lorraine, said: "This will be Bradley’s toughest tournament challenge to date, the experience alone would develop Bradley’s future in tournament fighting no end.

"With an estimated cost of around £3,500 and Bradley knowing this he wanted to set himself a challenge to help fund part of the trip, so he set up a go fund me page and set a goal of £1,000.

“The challenge being the scenic route of John O Groats to Lands’ End twice which is a total of 2,168 miles completed by run, walk and exercise bike."

Bradley has now been invited to the Community Pride ceremony on September 28.

Bradley is also searching for businesses who may be interested in longer term sponsorship deals to assist with additional PT sessions with MA4U specialist instructors.