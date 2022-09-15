THERE are people in well-paid jobs in York.

But there are many others who work in low-wage sectors, such as hospitality.

That is why, according to Fiona McCulloch of York Citizens Advice, 50 per cent of people in work in York also claim some form of Universal Credit.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell says the low-wage economy means that as many as 60 per cent of people who are struggling to make ends meet at the moment are in work.

"This is about the working poor," she said.

But how low do your wages have to be before you can claim benefits?

Citizens Advice says if a single person over 25 is earning about £1,150 per month or less, it would be worth considering a claim for Universal Credit.

A couple over 25 earning under £2,000 per month between them should also consider making a claim.

Universal Credit can also 'open doors' to other benefits, such as council tax support, York Citizens Advice says.

People with health issues may also be able to claim other benefits.

"So if you think you’d be eligible, come and talk to us," Fiona McCulloch said.

Contact Citizens Advice at citizensadviceyork.org.uk/contact-us/ or call the AdviceLine on 0808 278 7895