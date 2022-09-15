LOW-paid workers in York are being discriminated against by private landlords - some of whom won’t rent to them simply because they’re claiming benefits to top up their wages, says York Citizens Advice.

The problem, coupled with the high cost of renting in York, means many are being forced out of the city, and have to commute in to work.

It is mainly younger people aged 18-29 who are affected - because they make up the bulk (60 per cent) of private renters, according to York Citizens Advice chief executive Fiona McCulloch.

The problem is particularly acute in York, where many people work in the low-wage hospitality sector and rely on benefits to top up their income. Citizens Advice says 50 per cent of people in work in York also claim Universal Credit.

"This is about the working poor," York Central MP Rachael Maskell said.

Now Citizens Advice is launching a housing campaign to highlight the extent to which people who receive benefits experience discrimination. And it wants to hear from people in the city who have been struggling to find somewhere to rent.

India Walden of York Citizens Advice’s research and campaigns team said: “It is illegal to refuse to rent to someone because they receive benefits, but some landlords still do this.

“Many York residents are also finding it difficult to find a suitable home due to housing shortages, especially with the cost of living crisis and rise in Airbnb’s.”

The average salary in York is £37,100 – slightly below the national average of £38,259.

But many living in the city earn far less than that.

Rents in York, however, are much higher than in other areas of Yorkshire - 10 per cent higher than in either Leeds or Harrogate, says Fiona. The average two-bed flat in the city now costs £825 a month to rent.

And rents are rising all the time - up 6.75 per cent on average in York last year.

The result is that many low-paid workers are either being denied the chance to rent in York – or cannot afford it.

“So they are moving further out. But then they have to travel in to work, which has its own cost,” said Fiona.

Fiona McCulloch of York CAB

York Citizens Advice has teamed up with Richmond Citizens Advice in wealthy south London to launch its housing campaign.

“Residents of York may be surprised to learn that the housing issues between the two areas are very similar," said Fiona.

“Both are, on the surface, wealthy and prosperous, both rely heavily on tourism and the added wealth that this brings. However, both also suffer for this in terms of unaffordable housing and poor quality housing where it is affordable.

“Both are seen as happy places to live, but not for renters where costs are seen as higher than any neighbouring towns. This is having a catastrophic effect on low paid but essential sectors of the population.”

York Citizens Advice wants to hear from people in York who are struggling to find somewhere they can afford to rent – or who have been denied a property because they are claiming benefits.

To speak to York Citizens Advice about your experience, email admin.team@cayork.org or call 01904 623648.

For advice on a housing issue, visit citizensadviceyork.org.uk/contact-us/ or call the AdviceLine on 0808 278 7895.