YORK has been ranked as one of the UK's most "heritage-rich" cities, according to new research.
The study by the UK delivery service, Evri, has analysed the amount of heritage plaques in each city across the country - and York has been ranked in seventh place in the top 10 - with London taking top spot.
The original blue plaque scheme started in the capital by English Heritage, placing plaques honouring the likes of actor, Charlie Chaplain, novelist, Charles Dickens and prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill.
Since then, heritage plaques have been dotted across the country, highlighting historical landmarks, yet many people don’t know they may be living near a piece of history. Each city has their own official plaque scheme.
York has a grand total of 135 heritage plaques, honouring the likes of Guy Fawkes, Joseph Rowntree and John Carr. The plaques of each city tend to reflect what the area is known for, and it appears York has a rich heritage of architecture, with key plaques in The Shambles and Stonegate.
The research revealed that the south of England has the most heritage, with 2035 plaques in total, followed by the north with 1337 and then the midlands with 577 plaques.
