A FESTIVAL returns to York this weekend offering residents and visitors a nine-day programme with ideas and support on how to help get more active.
City of York Council’s iTravel team have organised the York Walking Festival event to promote active travel in and around the city.
Residents are invited to discover new routes, explore the history of the city, learn more about nature and find new enjoyment in walking for leisure.
James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning, at City of York Council, said: “Travelling actively is a great way to incorporate exercise into our daily routines, whether it’s walking to the shop every now and then or cycling to work regularly. As well as having benefits on our health and energy, it’s also good for our local environment – making roads quieter and air cleaner.
For residents wanting to live a more active lifestyle who don’t know where to start, or how to step it up a gear, the council is here to support with advice, resources and training.”
This year’s festival includes guided group walks, including suitable walks for young children and expectant mothers, family friendly walks to learn about York’s history, walks suitable for people with visual and walking disabilities and wildlife walks.
