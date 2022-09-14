EMPLOYEES at a care home in York have been given a five per cent pay rise to help with cost of living price hikes.

A five per cent pay increase has been brought forward to help in the autumn and winter months with the rising cost of living for staff at Rawcliffe Manor Care Home in Coningham Ave, Rawcliffe in York. The original pay review was due to take place in March next year.

As the cost of living crisis continues to deepen, with inflation hitting 9.4% in June and the energy price cap predicted to rise again in October, Yorkare Homes - which runs the home - decided to bring their annual pay reviews forward by 8 months and increased all pay rates across the board by five per cent. It will result in more than an additional £600 for each full-time member of the team and will support more than 700 people who work for the care provider.

Staff say the unexpected wage increase has been a real boost for the team in York.

Keri, a senior care assistant, from one of the care homes in the group said: “Caring sometimes doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, so it is fantastic to work for an employer who recognises the hard work of their staff, and looks for ways to support us in times of crisis. This increase came as a complete surprise and I think it’s such a kind gesture, that will hopefully help us all through what is going to be a tough time.

"I am so very grateful to have an employer who has addressed this, and not just swept it under the carpet. The extra money will make a real difference to my family, my bills, and the fuel that I need to get me to and from my place of work.”

Jonathan Garton, operations director, said: "Our amazing team is the most important aspect of our business.

"They do a fantastic job supporting our residents and we felt, as a family business, that taking this step will hopefully reduce any anxiety our teams may have about the upcoming winter months."