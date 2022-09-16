A GROUP in York, set up to help tackle loneliness in the city, has been nominated for a Community Pride award.

New Earswick Less Loneliness Initiative, known as 'NELLI', has been nominated for the Best Community Project prize in this year's awards.

The group was set up more than 10 years ago in collaboration with The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, but is now self-funded and is run by volunteers.

"NELLI has grown from strength to strength and has been there for so many people in the community who otherwise would be lonely and isolated," said Sarah Charlton, who is part of the group and nominated the team for the award.

The team organise trips, activities and luncheons which are very well attended - and give a lot of people who live on their own something to look forward to.

If someone doesn't attend then Kit Weatherall, one of the founding members, will call them to see if they are feeling well - as she aims to make them feel valued and included in their community.

Sarah added: "As a local area coordinator, I run my drop-ins alongside and I can introduce people. They soon feel like they are part of a caring and supportive family.

"I once introduced a young mum to be, who was struggling to get things for her baby. The team welcomed her and gave her advice and also helped get what she needed such as knitted blankets and clothing.

"York would be a sad place without NELLI."

NELLI members during one of their trips

The team have now been invited to the Community Pride awards ceremony set to take place on September 28 in York.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.

Paula has been invited to the awards ceremony later in the year - where the winners of each category will be revealed. Three finalists for each prize will be in attendance at the event.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”