A WOMAN who went missing in York has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal at the weekend after a 33-year-old was reported missing.
Sophie Kealey, 33, from Kirkham Avenue, had not been seen since 8pm on Friday (September 9) when she said she was walking from her address to her partner’s home on Eboracum Way.
However, she never arrived there and there had been no contact with her since to any family members, her partner, or close friends.
It was not believed Sophie has any money and is without her medication.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police has said this morning (September 14): "She’s been in touch with her family and North Yorkshire Police has now cancelled the appeal.
"Thank you for your support and care, it’s really appreciated."
