Costa Coffee has issued a food recall for a product that contains an undeclared allergen.

The coffee shop chain is recalling Costa Coffee British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product could pose a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

Costa recall

The products that are affected are those with use by dates of 11 September 2022, 12 September 2022, 13 September 2022, 14 September 2022, 15 September 2022 and 16 September 2022.

Costa Coffee recall (PA)

Customers are being advised to return the product to Costa stores for a full refund.

The recall states: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Costa Coffee and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.