The UK’s largest Cinema chains Cineworld, Odeon and Showcase will shut on Monday as mark of respect on the day of the Queen’s funeral.
A statement from Odeon read: “As a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II all Odeon cinemas in the UK & Northern Ireland will be closed on Monday 19th September. We will re-open again on Tuesday 20th September.”
A Cineworld statement said: “Out of respect to HM Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, all of our UK cinemas will be closed on Monday September 19, the day of the state funeral. Those who have made bookings for this day will be contacted shortly.”
Showcase will allow customers to cancel their bookings free of charge up to 30 minutes before the screening.
Smaller chains Curzon and Arc have cancelled all programming on the day of the funeral although will screen the funeral for free for those who book a ticket.
Curzon has 12 locations across the UK while Arc has just five.
