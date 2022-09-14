What a great loss to this country, albeit expected.

There are lots of words that could be put on paper to pay our respects.

My words are very short and stolen from Paddington Bear from the 70th anniversary programme.

Your Majesty, Ma’am - Thank You.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York

The Queen’s last resting place

The Queen’s last resting place was at her beloved Balmoral, in Scotland.

Her wish was always for Scotland to remain within the embrace of a United Kingdom heritage; the legacy of English and Scottish entwined.

It must be our duty to fulfil her wish.

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York