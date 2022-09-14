What a great loss to this country, albeit expected.
There are lots of words that could be put on paper to pay our respects.
My words are very short and stolen from Paddington Bear from the 70th anniversary programme.
Your Majesty, Ma’am - Thank You.
M Horsman, Moorland Road, York
The Queen’s last resting place
The Queen’s last resting place was at her beloved Balmoral, in Scotland.
Her wish was always for Scotland to remain within the embrace of a United Kingdom heritage; the legacy of English and Scottish entwined.
It must be our duty to fulfil her wish.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel