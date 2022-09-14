A YORK-BASED vet firm is inviting applications for bursaries to study veterinary medicine at university as it aims to open up opportunities for students from lower income households.
VetPartners wants to remove the financial barrier that prevents many youngsters from pursuing a career as a vet due to the high cost of studying at university. The firm will provide 15 bursaries a year, with each student receiving £1,500-a-year for the full duration of their five years at vet school. Graduates will then be offered roles in VetPartners’ practices across the UK.
VetPartners CEO, Jo Malone, said: “We want to create opportunities for more people to go to vet school if that is their dream and not to have to worry about the financial burden.
"I think it is important for VetPartners, and all the larger veterinary groups, to ensure we make a positive contribution to the profession and leave a legacy that helps people to thrive.”
VetPartners has unveiled a five-year package of bursaries totalling more than £500,000, which will support 75 students over the period.
Anyone applying for a bursary must already have a university place, and bursaries will be awarded to those whose household income falls below a certain amount.
