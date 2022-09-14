A YORK-BASED vet firm is inviting applications for bursaries to study veterinary medicine at university as it aims to open up opportunities for students from lower income households.

VetPartners wants to remove the financial barrier that prevents many youngsters from pursuing a career as a vet due to the high cost of studying at university. The firm will provide 15 bursaries a year, with each student receiving £1,500-a-year for the full duration of their five years at vet school. Graduates will then be offered roles in VetPartners’ practices across the UK.