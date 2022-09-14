THIS York cinema will be screening a live broadcast of the Queen's funeral for free.
On Monday, September 19, Vue cinema at Clifton Moor along with their other cinemas across the UK will be screening the live broadcast of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
A spokesman for the cinema chain said: "Seats will be free of charge and our retail offering will be limited to complimentary bottled water during the broadcast, with no other snacks or drinks available for purchase.
"No other content will be shown on this day."
Reserve your seat for free here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here