POLICE want to trace five children after an attack on a girl in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say officers investigating a reported assault on Boothferry Road, Goole, are appealing for information.
A police spokesman said: "It was reported that three vulnerable teens were approached by a group of children at around 3.30pm on Monday, September 5.
"The group of four boys and one girl is believed to have become verbally abusive, before one boy is alleged to have kicked a girl.
"The boy is described as being white, aged around nine to 11 years old, with blond hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a whistle.
"Extensive enquiries, including CCTV, have been ongoing, but we are now appealing for anyone who has information regarding this incident to get in touch.
"You can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 22*61729."
